Law enforcement tracks sex offenders on Halloween

There were about 50 offenders that were visited by Thomas County Investigators and Probation and Parole Officers on Halloween.

WALB News 10's Ashlyn Becton rode along with law enforcement officers as they teamed up to track registered sex offenders on October 31.

While kids and parents went door to door trick or treating, Thomas County deputies also knocked on a few doors.

"It's done on Halloween night, just extra safety to make sure no kids are injured during this time period because they are out," said TCSO Investigator Tim Watkins.

Most offenders have to follow strict guidelines on Halloween but not all of them are banned from participating.

"These are normally people that have just been released from jail or just sentenced by the court so their offenses are fairly recent," explained Watkins.

This means no candy outside, no decorations, no lights on and they cannot sit outside appearing to welcome people to the door.

"We got out on Halloween to make sure that those who are being supervised by probation or parole are not participating in Halloween activities," said Watkins.

Thomas County made several arrests last year because people were not home or not following the rules on Halloween night.

"If they are in violation, then they are arrested by their supervisor at that time. We will be out till we check everyone on the list," said Watkins.

Two arrests were made on the team WALB rode with.

Those arrests were for violation of probation and failure to register.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!