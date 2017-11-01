Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine Shingrix which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC. The CDC reported that one of three people in the U.S. will get shingles during his or her lifetime.More >>
After months of dealing with an inspector shortage, both the city and county said they're back to full staff thanks to the help of Charles Abbott Associates.More >>
On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters.More >>
The annual event is a safe alternative for parents and children in the community to trick-or-treat while avoiding the risks of going door-to-door.More >>
Earlier this week, Governor Nathan Deal announced five new strategic industry programs will be added to the HOPE Career Grant.More >>
