Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The shingles usually consists of a rash, according to Dr. Olarewaju (Source: WALB) The shingles usually consists of a rash, according to Dr. Olarewaju (Source: WALB)
Dr. Tope Olarewaju, Primary Care (Source: WALB) Dr. Tope Olarewaju, Primary Care (Source: WALB)
No official word yet on when Shingrix will be available to the public (Source: WALB) No official word yet on when Shingrix will be available to the public (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine 'Shingrix.' which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC.

The CDC reported that one of three Americans will get shingles during his or her lifetime. Now, the center is recommending those 50 and above get vaccinated. 

Dr. Tope Olarewaju is a primary care doctor for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She said the CDC used to recommend those 60 and above get the vaccine, but now people in their 50s should consider taking preventative measures. 

Dr. Olarewaju said shingles is a skin condition which usually develops in older adults. It happens after chicken pox, and can be a painful rash usually developing on one side of the body.

The doctor said the Shingrix has multiple benefits. Those who get the shot have a 90% chance of not getting the virus, and it usually lasts for around 20 years.

"Even if you've had shingles before, you can still get them again, right? So it's important to get the vaccine, so I always encourage my patients who have had shingles, you should think about getting the vaccine," Dr. Olarewaju said.

Shingrix is a two-dose vaccine. 

Dr. Olarewaju said the vaccine is not yet available to the general public, but expects it to be in exam rooms at some point during the first part of next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

    Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-11-01 11:40:13 GMT
    The shingles usually consists of a rash, according to Dr. Olarewaju. (Source: WALB)The shingles usually consists of a rash, according to Dr. Olarewaju. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine Shingrix which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC. The CDC reported that one of three people in the U.S. will get shingles during his or her lifetime.

    More >>

    An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine Shingrix which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC. The CDC reported that one of three people in the U.S. will get shingles during his or her lifetime.

    More >>

  • Albany receives new building inspectors

    Albany receives new building inspectors

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-11-01 11:37:11 GMT
    The city and county now has a full staff of building inspectors (Source: WALB)The city and county now has a full staff of building inspectors (Source: WALB)

    After months of dealing with an inspector shortage, both the city and county said they're back to full staff thanks to the help of Charles Abbott Associates.

    More >>

    After months of dealing with an inspector shortage, both the city and county said they're back to full staff thanks to the help of Charles Abbott Associates.

    More >>

  • Students perform Thriller flash mob at Albany Mall

    Students perform Thriller flash mob at Albany Mall

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-11-01 04:09:16 GMT
    On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters. (Source: WALB)On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters. (Source: WALB)

    On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters. 

    More >>

    On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly