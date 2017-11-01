Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

No official word yet on when Shingrix will be available to the public (Source: WALB)

An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine 'Shingrix.' which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC.

The CDC reported that one of three Americans will get shingles during his or her lifetime. Now, the center is recommending those 50 and above get vaccinated.

Dr. Tope Olarewaju is a primary care doctor for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She said the CDC used to recommend those 60 and above get the vaccine, but now people in their 50s should consider taking preventative measures.

Dr. Olarewaju said shingles is a skin condition which usually develops in older adults. It happens after chicken pox, and can be a painful rash usually developing on one side of the body.

The doctor said the Shingrix has multiple benefits. Those who get the shot have a 90% chance of not getting the virus, and it usually lasts for around 20 years.

"Even if you've had shingles before, you can still get them again, right? So it's important to get the vaccine, so I always encourage my patients who have had shingles, you should think about getting the vaccine," Dr. Olarewaju said.

Shingrix is a two-dose vaccine.

Dr. Olarewaju said the vaccine is not yet available to the general public, but expects it to be in exam rooms at some point during the first part of next year.

