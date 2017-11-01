Albany receives new building inspectors

The city and county now has a full staff of building inspectors (Source: WALB)

There's good news for those needing building inspections in Albany and Dougherty County. After months of dealing with an inspector shortage, both the city and county said they're back to full staff, thanks to the help of Charles Abbott Associates.

The purpose of Charles Abbott Associates is to provide certified inspectors for Albany and Dougherty County. The staff now consists of a chief building inspector, a technician, and three field inspectors.

Regional Director Tim Inglis said the staff has been cross-trained, which means they can assist in all types of inspections like electric and plumbing.

After the January storms, inspectors received an influx of calls from people needing building inspections. At the same time, the department was dealing with a shortage of inspectors.

Over the summer, WALB asked about the shortage and the city and county said leaders were working to determine whether or not it would be beneficial to bring in a company like Charles Abbott Associates to provide professionals in those roles.

Both local governments decided to go with the company and Inglis said he's excited to help those here in Albany.

"Our job is to not fail their inspections. Our job is to educate them, and at the end of the day, have a good product, and a place that they can be proud to live and to work in," Inglis said.

Inglis said if our area ever saw something similar to the January storms, the company would be able to bring in additional inspectors to help with the demand.

Paul Forgey, Albany and Dougherty's Planning Director, said before the company was hired, the city and county had three inspectors in the department. All three were offered positions with Charles Abbott Associates. One employee accepted a position, while the other two declined.

The building community is invited to meet the new inspectors during an open house on Thursday, November 9, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Government Center Building on Pine Avenue.

