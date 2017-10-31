Students perform Thriller flash mob at Albany Mall

Parents like Kim Whitaker said bringing her girls to the mall was safer than the traditional door-to-door. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick-or-treaters.

You see them on social media, popping up at different venues, this time the flash mob was at Albany Mall.

Trick-or-treaters stopped and stared at a group of students who performed Michael Jackson's classic Thriller.

"I was very excited and I always wanted to do a flash mob at the Albany Mall," said Christina Tillis.

In her black tutu, Tillis said she had an entire month to practice for this day.

"I like dancing and getting to know people and watching all of the events happening," Tillis explained.

The pop-up event was part of Albany Committee of Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Lasting about five minutes, and just like that, it was over in a flash!

But trick-or-treating would last for the rest of the evening.

Parents like Kim Whitaker said bringing her girls to the mall was safer than the traditional door-to-door.

"It's much safer to go to enclosed versus going door-to-door because you really just don't know what you're getting," said Whitaker.

This was her first time bringing them to the mall.

"Usually we just let them get cookies and candies from school," explained Whitaker.

But this year, they'll take home buckets filled with goodies.

"Only a few pieces a day," Whitaker remarked.

There's no word on if and when there will be another flash mob but those who were lucky enough to catch it were certainly in for a real treat.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!