Albany Tech to benefit from HOPE Career Grant expansion

Dozens of Albany Tech students will benefit from the expansion of the HOPE Career Grant.

Earlier this week, Governor Nathan Deal announced five new strategic industry programs will be added to the HOPE Career Grant. The new programs are Construction, Aviation, Electrical Line Work, Logistics and Automotive Technology

Those will be effective in January.

The program is designed to supplement the HOPE Grant and pay the full cost of tuition for students enrolling in one of Georgia's strategic industry program areas.

Albany Tech leaders say more than 250 students received the grant funds during the summer term and about 400 students this fall.

"It's encouragement to get those programs, get students involved in those programs where we know we have a strategic shortage in the workforce," explained President Dr. Anthony Parker.

Albany Tech school staff said there are now 17 HOPE Career Grant areas of study.

Industrial Operations is just one of those areas covered by the grant.

School leaders said it's still a high demand career in Southwest Georgia and popular among students.

