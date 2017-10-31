The Sequel: Mitchell Co. and Pelham to battle for region title, again

It's sure to be standing room only in Camilla Friday night as Pelham and Mitchell County will battle for a region championship for the 2nd straight season.

Last Year Pelham won by 3 in the season finale taking the region 1-A title.

This season the Eagles will try to exact revenge at home.

The schools are just 12 miles apart, and they mirror each other this season.

Both teams are undefeated in region, riding 8-game win streaks after losing week 1.

Fans, players and coaches alike know Friday night is do or die.

"I think the hype in this one will take care of itself," said Camilla native and Pelham High coach Dondrial Pinkins. "Our biggest focus is just us. I know going into this game the atmosphere is going to be where it needs to be. Everybody will be hype for this game."

"It's a lot riding on this game. It's a lot bigger than just Pelham High School against Mitchell Count high school," said Mitchell Co. head coach Deshon Brock. "So getting them to see the bigger picture is what we're focusing on."

Pelham has won 4 straight in this series.

Kickoff scheduled for 7:30 at Centennial Stadium Friday night.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!