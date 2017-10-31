Hundreds of trick-or-treaters attend ASU Ram Raid

The annual event is a safe alternative for parents and children in the community to trick-or-treat while avoiding the risks of going door-to-door. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of Albany families spent their Halloween at Albany State University's Ram Raid.

The annual event is a safe alternative for parents and children in the community to trick-or-treat while avoiding the risks of going door-to-door.

Several student organizations handed out candy to about 2,000 families.

There were several family-friendly activities that include costume contests, bouncy castles and face painting.

"It's a family-fun event. We definitely want to make sure we have our foot in the community and this is just a way that we can branch ourselves out and be more transparent with the community," said ASU Student Government President Andre Armour.

Trick-or-treaters also got a chance to meet some of ASU's basketball players during Ram Madness.

The men and women teams showed off their skills during a slam dunk and 3-point contests and intra-squad scrimmages.

