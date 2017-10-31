WALB Team of the Week (10/31/17): Lowndes opens and closes season with honor

Lowndes won the region title in the toughest region in the highest class in Georgia.

If that's not reason enough, here are a few more for why the Vikings are the high school football team of the week for the 2nd time this season.

Lowndes took down Colquitt County in a double overtime thriller Friday night 51-45.

The win capped an undefeated regular season, and secured them the region 1-7A title.

Not only did they overcome a 21-point deficit, but they beat the Packers for the first time since 2012.

It was their 8th time this season scoring 50+ points in a game.

This was also the Vikings first region title since 2010, and first undefeated regular season since 2008.

They have a bye week and will start the GHSA state playoffs next Friday at Martin stadium.

