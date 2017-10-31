Sandra Deal learns about Destination Ag program

Deal among others sit in on conference before joining children (Source: WALB)

Sandra Deal, Georgia's First Lady, visited Tifton today.

She was visiting ABAC, to learn more about a new Destination Ag program.

Each Tuesday and Thursday during the school year, selected school grades will spend the day at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

These students work with ABAC students to learn activities like carving wool and beekeeping.

On Tuesday Deal watched second graders take part in the action.

"I want our children to group up with an education so they can choose what they want to do in life with their lives," said Deal.

Deal said it's important to give these young children an opportunity to learn about the agriculture industry at a young age.

