Downtown Tifton to get new parking lot

Parking sign near where the new parking lot will be (Source: WALB)

Julie Smith, Tifton Mayor, says there may even be an entrance from the parking lot to Main Street. It may be through another building. (Source: WALB)

The two buildings set to be demolished to add the parking lot (Source: WALB)

Tifton residents will soon see demolition along one of the city's major streets.

That's because two buildings are set to come down along Commerce Way to build a new parking lot.

Julie Smith, Tifton Mayor, said the city recently received a Redevelopment Fund Grant of nearly $377,000 from the Department of Community Affairs.

Smith said the parking lot could have somewhere between 40 to 60 parking spaces and will also be lighted.

"Because most of our downtown property owners and business owners are small local businesses and we want to do everything we possibly can to help support that. So providing their customers and their clients with safe, well-lit parking areas, is something that is really important to us," explained Smith.

Smith said there is not a set time line for the project yet.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

