Halloween candy consumption concerns

Health experts remind parents and trick-or-treaters that candy can lead to a major sugar rush for children and adults.

Registered Dietician for Tift Regional Health System Lauren Saxena said Halloween can be a time to indulge, but within limits.

While there is no "healthy" candy, there are low and no-sugar alternatives such as all natural fruit leathers or even popcorn.

She says if you are still concerned about your child eating too much candy, eat a light meal, like dinner, before consuming the sweet treats.

"Well every kid is different. I can't give you an exact amount of how much candy they should be eating, but moderation is always key," said Saxena.

Saxena said a good rule of thumb is to indulge tonight and then over then next week or so, let children have two or three pieces a day.

She said after that, it's best to donate the candy.

