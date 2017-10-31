Pediatric Phoebe patients get Halloween treat

Lisa Goodwin and her son have participated in the trick-or-treating. (Source: WALB)

Pediatric Patients at Phoebe got a really sweet surprise Tuesday morning.

Some little ones thought that because they were in the hospital, they would not get the chance to go trick or treating.

But they were in for a real treat when the hospital staff brought trick or treating to them.

For a child who's a patient at the hospital or one suffering from severe disabilities, holidays can be a tough time. Halloween is no different.

"It's very difficult for kids with special needs to understand that whole process," explained Lisa Goodwin, the mother of a child with autism who participated in the event. "There's this whole realm of kids that don't get to trick or treating, they don't get to go on Halloween night."

This Halloween was different.

Recurrent patients at Phoebe Northwest, as well as Children's Miracle Network children and Phoebe's current patients had quite the trick or treating experience of their own.

"Having a child with autism and coming to Phoebe, to an event like this, you know he's not treated differently, he's accepted. It's okay for him not to say trick or treat or thank you," said Goodwin.

Various departments at Phoebe dressed up in costumes with different themes.

Then they lined the hallways of the hospital handing out buckets of candy to the kids. Child Life Specialist Mandy Faggiano guided the children through the line of people.

"It's really neat to see how they go all out," explained Phoebe's child life specialist Mandy Faggiano. "And we had bags and bags and bags of candy."

For one infant patient, the hospital made her first Halloween extra special, at least for her parents.

For all the rest of the kids, the hospital helped make a hospital experience one to remember.

"That's just kind of what it's all about for us. Just to see them, when the hospital is supposed to be scary. We can turn the scary into being fun," said Faggiano.

This was the fifth year the hospital did the trick-or-treating.

All of the extra candy will remain in the pediatric unit for future patients to enjoy.

