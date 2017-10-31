New shingles vaccine offered soon in South Georgia

If you're over 50, you may want to look into getting a new shingles vaccine.

The Georgia Department of Public Health could soon be getting a new shingles vaccine.

The FDA recently approved the shingrix vaccine, which is expected to be more effective than the old one.

The old vaccine was a live virus, meaning that people who were already immune compromised couldn't get it.

The new vaccine is not living, so anyone can get the shot.

Even if you had the old vaccine, health officials are recommending you sign up to get shingrix when it's available.

"Anyone that was born before 1980 is considered to have been exposed to the chicken pox at some point in their life. So even if you don't think you had chicken pox as a child, it's still recommended to get the vaccine, said DPH Immunization Coordinator Rebecca Snow.

Shingles damages nerves and can be very painful.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is expected to get the green light to administer the vaccine in the next month.

