Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office monitoring sex offenders on Hallo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office monitoring sex offenders on Halloween

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County officials will be out Tuesday, making sure registered sex offenders in the area are abiding by regulations.

Registered sex offenders not on probation or parole have to stay home, turn their lights out, and not answer the door.  

Deputies will be doing address verifications tonight, checking to make sure they are complying.

Registered sex offenders in custody of the State Department of Community Supervision have been ordered to report to a law enforcement building.

To search for sex offenders in your area, visit this website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sandra Deal learns about Destination Ag program

    Sandra Deal learns about Destination Ag program

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:06:12 GMT
    2nd grade primary school students eat lunch before their afternoon learning activities (Source: WALB)2nd grade primary school students eat lunch before their afternoon learning activities (Source: WALB)

    Sandra Deal, Georgia's First Lady, visited Tifton today. She was visiting ABAC, to learn more about a new Destination Ag program. 

    More >>

    Sandra Deal, Georgia's First Lady, visited Tifton today. She was visiting ABAC, to learn more about a new Destination Ag program. 

    More >>

  • Downtown Tifton to get new parking lot

    Downtown Tifton to get new parking lot

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:57:42 GMT
    The two buildings set to be demolished to add the parking lot (Source: WALB)The two buildings set to be demolished to add the parking lot (Source: WALB)

    Tifton residents will soon see demolition along one of the city's major streets. .

    More >>

    Tifton residents will soon see demolition along one of the city's major streets. .

    More >>

  • Halloween candy consumption concerns

    Halloween candy consumption concerns

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:55:58 GMT
    Kids trick or treating (Source: WALB)Kids trick or treating (Source: WALB)

    Health experts remind parents and trick-or-treaters that candy can lead to a major sugar rush for children and adults.  Registered Dietician for Tift Regional Health System Lauren Saxena said Halloween can be a time to indulge, but within limits.

    More >>

    Health experts remind parents and trick-or-treaters that candy can lead to a major sugar rush for children and adults.  Registered Dietician for Tift Regional Health System Lauren Saxena said Halloween can be a time to indulge, but within limits.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly