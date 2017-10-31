Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office monitoring sex offenders on Halloween

Dougherty County officials will be out Tuesday, making sure registered sex offenders in the area are abiding by regulations.

Registered sex offenders not on probation or parole have to stay home, turn their lights out, and not answer the door.

Deputies will be doing address verifications tonight, checking to make sure they are complying.

Registered sex offenders in custody of the State Department of Community Supervision have been ordered to report to a law enforcement building.

To search for sex offenders in your area, visit this website.

