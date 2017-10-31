One dead after accident on Dawson Road

A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a car in Albany Tuesday. (Source: APD)

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dawson Road.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed that a male on a bicycle was struck by a car and died.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was driving east on Dawson when the man on the bicycle pulled out in front of the car from Lucile Street.

The Albany Police Department and EMS responded.

Traffic was rerouted for about an hour while officials cleared the scene.

