Rotary club donates to injured athlete

Tammy McCrary is the president of the Dougherty County Rotary Club. (Source: WALB)

This piece of art went for $125. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Rotary Club is collecting money to help a former Southern University athlete recover from a tragic event.

On Tuesday they auctioned off a signed football and piece of art.

Those proceeds were later matched, bringing the donation up to $500.

The money will help purchase a special home for Devon Gales.

He was paralyzed back in 2015 after colliding with University of Georgia kicker Marshall Morgan.

Following the incident, the two have become close friends while Gales was recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

"It's a great feeling for all of us. Anytime you can help someone that has had the misfortune for his young life," explained Dougherty County Rotary Club President Tammy McCrary ." He was only 20 years old and his life changed on a football field. So it's a great opportunity for us to help him."

The new home for Gales will cost close to a half a million dollars.

