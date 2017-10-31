UPDATE: Boston Police make an arrest in a shooting

The Tiftarea Soup Kitchen now has a stocked pantry thanks to the help of Ameris Bank. On Wednesday morning, several Ameris employees from Tifton's 2nd Street location brought over non-perishable food items.More >>
As a crew was moving a pile of scrap metal about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a propane tank hidden in the debris ignited, and caused a major fire.More >>
On Wednesday, November 8, police said that Adrian Lamar Brinson was arrested Tuesday, and charged with five counts aggravated assault.More >>
From national retailers to local organizations, businesses are recognizing veterans and active military members with special deals throughout the next few days.More >>
According to ADDU, when officers approached the vehicle, they could smell marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of his vehicle.More >>
