Boston Police investigate shooting

Boston Police are investigating an overnight shooting where one man was injured.

This happened on Monday on Barnes Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police said when they got to the scene they found a man had with minor injuries from a gunshot.

Police are working with deputies from the sheriff's office to find out what exactly led up to the altercation.

"The investigation takes a little longer because we have to interview so many people and get the correct information before we can make any charges," said Jimmy Peeples, Police Chief.

Police said the man was treated by EMT's at the scene and released.

If you have any information about the incident you are encouraged to call the Boston Police Department.

