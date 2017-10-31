Boston Police investigate shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Boston Police investigate shooting

Boston Police are investigating an overnight shooting where one man was injured. (Source: WALB) Boston Police are investigating an overnight shooting where one man was injured. (Source: WALB)
BOSTON, GA (WALB) -

Boston Police are investigating an overnight shooting where one man was injured.

This happened on Monday on Barnes Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police said when they got to the scene they found a man had with minor injuries from a gunshot. 

Police are working with deputies from the sheriff's office to find out what exactly led up to the altercation.

"The investigation takes a little longer because we have to interview so many people and get the correct information before we can make any charges," said Jimmy Peeples, Police Chief.

Police said the man was treated by EMT's at the scene and released. 

If you have any information about the incident you are encouraged to call the Boston Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sandra Deal learns about Destination Ag program

    Sandra Deal learns about Destination Ag program

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:06:12 GMT
    2nd grade primary school students eat lunch before their afternoon learning activities (Source: WALB)2nd grade primary school students eat lunch before their afternoon learning activities (Source: WALB)

    Sandra Deal, Georgia's First Lady, visited Tifton today. She was visiting ABAC, to learn more about a new Destination Ag program. 

    More >>

    Sandra Deal, Georgia's First Lady, visited Tifton today. She was visiting ABAC, to learn more about a new Destination Ag program. 

    More >>

  • Downtown Tifton to get new parking lot

    Downtown Tifton to get new parking lot

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:57:42 GMT
    The two buildings set to be demolished to add the parking lot (Source: WALB)The two buildings set to be demolished to add the parking lot (Source: WALB)

    Tifton residents will soon see demolition along one of the city's major streets. .

    More >>

    Tifton residents will soon see demolition along one of the city's major streets. .

    More >>

  • Halloween candy consumption concerns

    Halloween candy consumption concerns

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:55:58 GMT
    Kids trick or treating (Source: WALB)Kids trick or treating (Source: WALB)

    Health experts remind parents and trick-or-treaters that candy can lead to a major sugar rush for children and adults.  Registered Dietician for Tift Regional Health System Lauren Saxena said Halloween can be a time to indulge, but within limits.

    More >>

    Health experts remind parents and trick-or-treaters that candy can lead to a major sugar rush for children and adults.  Registered Dietician for Tift Regional Health System Lauren Saxena said Halloween can be a time to indulge, but within limits.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly