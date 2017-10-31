Thomas Co. murder trial results in mistrial - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. murder trial results in mistrial

The Steadman murder trial was back in the Thomas County court this week and is now being continued for a third time. (Source: TCSO)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

The Steadman murder trial was back in the Thomas County court this week and is being continued for a third time.

Court documents have not been released, but court officials confirmed Tuesday that a mistrial was declared because of "an issue with opening arguments."

Wade Jackson was set to stand trial for 2014 murder of Sharlene Steadman.

The 53-year-old was found dead in her home in May from blunt force trauma to the head.

The original trial was continued because a witness wasn't able to be present in court.

Jackson has been in the state prison since his arrest on charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

