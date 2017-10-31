Thomas Co. murder trial results in mistrial

The Steadman murder trial was back in the Thomas County court this week and is now being continued for a third time. (Source: TCSO)

Court documents have not been released, but court officials confirmed Tuesday that a mistrial was declared because of "an issue with opening arguments."

Wade Jackson was set to stand trial for 2014 murder of Sharlene Steadman.

The 53-year-old was found dead in her home in May from blunt force trauma to the head.

The original trial was continued because a witness wasn't able to be present in court.

Jackson has been in the state prison since his arrest on charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary.

