Metcalfe kicks off street scape project

Folks in Metcalfe dug their shovels in the ground on Tuesday to kick off their new street scape project.

The project is for the main block in Metcalfe near the intersection of Metcalfe Road and Mitchell Road.

Thomas County leaders said crews will be installing streetlights, sidewalks, and drainage improvements.

Project organizers said they hope to make improvements but also keep the history of the area alive.

"Being able to break ground this morning was just a tremendous moment.We're so excited to see these infrastructure improvements coming to Metcalfe, and we're very excited about what it means for preservation in Metcalfe, " said Mary Lawrence Lang, Thomasville Landmarks.

Crews expect the project to be complete in two to three months.

