Deputies: 2 Thomas Co. teens charged in revenge plot gone wrong - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Two Thomas County teens are facing charges after what deputies are calling a revenge plot gone wrong. 

Investigators said Haley Bryan and Benjamin Andrews planned to scare another teen after Bryan and the boy got into an argument last week.

This happened Saturday night on Rock Road. 

Deputies said Bryan picked up that boy and took him to a vacant house, when they walked in, Andrews fired a shot into the ground.

According to Investigators, Andrews threw handcuffs at the boy and told him to put them on but he refused and the two took off from the house.

Both Andrews and Bryan are charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats.

