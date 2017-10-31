Deputies: 2 Thomas Co. teens charged in revenge plot gone wrong

Investigators said Haley Bryan and Benjamin Andrews planned to scare another teen after Bryan and the boy got into an argument last week. (Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

Two Thomas County teens are facing charges after what deputies are calling a revenge plot gone wrong.

Investigators said Haley Bryan and Benjamin Andrews planned to scare another teen after Bryan and the boy got into an argument last week.

This happened Saturday night on Rock Road.

Deputies said Bryan picked up that boy and took him to a vacant house, when they walked in, Andrews fired a shot into the ground.

According to Investigators, Andrews threw handcuffs at the boy and told him to put them on but he refused and the two took off from the house.

Both Andrews and Bryan are charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!