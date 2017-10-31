Dougherty Co. Sheriff urges parents to inspect Halloween candy

Thousands of Trick-or-treaters will be out in South Georgia neighborhoods, collecting candy Halloween night.

But before your kids eat that candy, there are some key things you need to look for.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul urges parents to inspect their child's candy before your child eats it.

Specifically, with candy that has wrappers, it's hard to tell whether someone has unwrapped the candy and tampered with it before handing it out.

To be safe, Sheriff Sproul said candies with sealed wrappers or boxes are safer.

"Make sure the responsible person that you've designated to watch your children are responsible enough to empty out the contents of their bag, or the pumpkin, or whatever it is, and go through them one by one. Don't just assume," said Sheriff Sproul.

He said kids should also stay away from fruits given out, because those types of foods can be injected or coated with dangerous substances.

If you suspect your child has picked up tampered candy, report it to your local police department or sheriff's office.

