Fake Facebook page created using Albany City Manager's name, photo

Albany's City Manager has an imposter on Facebook.

The city was alerted Monday that someone created a fake Facebook page using Sharon Subadan's image, and was actively posting negative comments and reviews.

The fake page has been taken down and the city is tightening up on its social media security measures.

"They had her picture, and it was Sharon," said Monique Broughton Knight, the Public Information Officer for the City of Albany.

"But, the last name Subadan was spelled incorrectly. But, even though the last name was spelled incorrectly, (people) saw the picture and they thought it was her."

Knight manages the Facebook pages for the City of Albany and City Manager Sharon Subadan.

She said that a local business owner contacted the city Monday after noticing negative comments on social media under Subadan's name.

"We thought that maybe one of those accounts we manage was hacked! Luckily, it wasn't. It was someone who had copied a photo and opened a page in her name," said Knight.

"It was a big deal. She was really shocked and surprised someone would go this far to make a page with a picture and make these comments."

Knight says the imposter made negative comments and posted bad reviews on local business pages, all under a fake Facebook page called 'Sharon Supadan' with a photo of the city manager.

The page is down.

"We are glad it has been removed but we are concerned they might come back and create this page this page again," said Knight.

Here is what you can do to make sure the public person you are communicating with on Facebook is legitimate.

There is blue verification badge, a check mark, next to the page name, letting visitors know it's authentic and one you can trust.

The real Sharon Subadan immediately posted this response:

"I have been impersonated on Facebook. My picture but NOT me. If you get a friend request--it's not from me! I don't disrespect or get into Facebook arguments."

She ended the post with the hashtags 'Public Leadership' and 'No Disrespect'.

"She would never be one to degrade anybody or bring anyone down. She is here to build the city up," said Knight.

The city is now working to make sure all city Facebook pages are verified.

They've also asked Facebook to investigate just who set up the fake Facebook page.

If you received any strange posts from Sharon Subadan, or bad reviews on your business page, please notify the city's public information office by calling 229-733-2225.

