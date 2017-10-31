5 arrested in multiple drug busts at motels - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

5 arrested in multiple drug busts at motels

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Drug agents recovered drugs, cash, and a weapon in multiple drug busts at two motels. (Source: WALB)
At the Oglethorpe Motel, agents arrested Cody Carman, Paige Williams, and Taylor Griffin-Taylor. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Agents arrested Calvin Amos and Keyawana Diamond (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Five more people were arrested and now face drug charges in Albany. 

Albany Dougherty Drug Agents arrested seven people last week with similar charges. 

Major Prurince Dice said these arrests are examples of his agents stepping up their game to combat drug crime in the area. 

Major Dice said his agents arrested five people in motels that are known for drug activity. 

Agents found over 19 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of spice, over 10 grams of marijuana, cash, and a gun at a room at the Travelers Inn. 

Agents arrested  Calvin Amos, 39, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute for cocaine, marijuana, and spice.  

Agents also charged Keyawana Diamond, 25, with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. 

And at the Oglethorpe Motel, agents arrested Cody Carman, Paige Williams, and Taylor Griffin-Taylor. 

Agents found over 58 grams of meth worth over $5,800.

They're all charged with trafficking meth. 

"These particular hotels are known for drugs and prostitution," said Major Dice.  "Prostitution, drug deals, drug sales, drug using.  If I was coming to this town to stay at a hotel, it would not be the Oglethorpe Motel or the Travelers Inn. I can tell you that.  They're known for that."

Right now, agents are not able to connect owners or managers of these two motels to these particular cases. 

Major Dice said the Gang Unit assisted in these operations as well. 

