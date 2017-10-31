Albany nightclub shooting suspect surrenders

Dominique Davis, 29, from Pelham, is suspected of shooting Travion Jones, 25, outside the SandTrap 5.0 on Radium Springs Road, in the early morning on October 22. (Source: WALB)

The man suspected of killing a man outside an Albany nightclub surrendered to authorities, Tuesday, October 31.

Dominique Davis, 29, from Pelham, is suspected of shooting Travion Jones, 25, outside the SandTrap 5.0 on Radium Springs Road, in the early morning on October 22.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a fight began inside the club between the victim and the suspect, then spilled over into the parking lot.

A friend of Jones, Brandon Thomas organized a vigil.

He said Jones was well-liked and stayed to himself, and called for peace.

"It's just that we need to stop those things. It's to get out, to talk about him, the memories of him. Let his friends talk about memories. Just to show the community how this touched our community," said Thomas.

If you have information on this case, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

