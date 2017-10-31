Governor appoints panel to probe Worth Sheriff case

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that he has formed a panel to review the case against Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby.

State Attorney General Christopher Carr, Sheriff Mitch Ralston of Gordon County, and Sheriff Terry Deese of Peach County make up the review commission to investigate the charges against Hobby, who with two of his deputies, was indicted by a Worth County grand jury recently, for violating the right of students at Worth Co. High School during a drug sweep last Spring.

Governor Deal has given the three members of the panel 14 days to issue a report to him, as to whether Sheriff Hobby should be suspended from office, which the governor has the authority to do.

Here is the document issued by the governor-

Jeff Hobby's arrest powers, and those of the two deputies named in the indictment, have already been stripped by the Georgia POST Commission.

The Sylvester Police Department did their own search March 17, and found no illegal drugs, but was not involved with the sheriff's search.

Sheriff Hobby said in April that as long as a school administrator was present, the personal search of the children was legal.

Saying that the search was "intrusive, performed in an aggressive manner, and done in full view of other students," several families filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!