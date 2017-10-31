Bus surveillance video captures cellphone theft

Police need your help identifying a theft suspect.

Bus surveillance video captured a man in a Pokemon shirt sliding closer to a cell phone left behind by another bus passenger.

The passenger told police he dropped his cell phone after helping someone confined to a wheelchair onto the bus.

The video showed the suspect concealing the cell phone underneath his leg, then getting off the bus.

If you know this man in the video, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

