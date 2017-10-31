Bus surveillance video captures cellphone theft

This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms.More >>
A wreck is causing traffic to be detoured at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 133 in Dougherty County.More >>
Police need your help identifying a theft suspect. Do you know his name?More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has awarded two bridge construction contracts, collectively worth more than $21.8 million, to Baker and Calhoun CountiesMore >>
First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal is expected to be in Tifton on Tuesday to learn more about how students are learning about agriculture which is the State of Georgia's number one industry. The purpose of her visit it to learn more about Destination Ag. It's an educational program that targets students in Pre-K through second grade.More >>
