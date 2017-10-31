Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships

Ken Hodges, MLK Day Committee. (Source: WALB) Ken Hodges, MLK Day Committee. (Source: WALB)
Albany Civil Rights Museum. (Source: WALB) Albany Civil Rights Museum. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms.

Organizers of the event wanted to give back to Albany State University, which was able to host the event. 

They donated $2,000 to the university to be used as scholarship money. 

Former King Day celebration chairman Ken Hodges talked about the sacrifice the school made. 

"Albany State very graciously, and quickly, and openly brought us in to have an event this year. They were actually still housing refugees in the civic center when we were trying to have the event," remembered Hodges.

Hodges went on to say that they may hold the event at Albany State again, because of how nice the venue was.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships

    Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:45:51 GMT
    Ken Hodges, MLK Day Committee. (Source: WALB)Ken Hodges, MLK Day Committee. (Source: WALB)

    This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms. 

    More >>

    This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes detours on Highway 133

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes detours on Highway 133

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:42:55 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A wreck is causing traffic to be detoured at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 133 in Dougherty County. 

    More >>

    A wreck is causing traffic to be detoured at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 133 in Dougherty County. 

    More >>

  • Bus surveillance video captures cellphone theft

    Bus surveillance video captures cellphone theft

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:33:46 GMT
    Police need help identifying phone theft suspect (Source: Albany Police Department)Police need help identifying phone theft suspect (Source: Albany Police Department)

    Police need your help identifying a theft suspect. Do you know his name?

    More >>

    Police need your help identifying a theft suspect. Do you know his name?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly