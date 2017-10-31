Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships

This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms.

Organizers of the event wanted to give back to Albany State University, which was able to host the event.

They donated $2,000 to the university to be used as scholarship money.

Former King Day celebration chairman Ken Hodges talked about the sacrifice the school made.

"Albany State very graciously, and quickly, and openly brought us in to have an event this year. They were actually still housing refugees in the civic center when we were trying to have the event," remembered Hodges.

Hodges went on to say that they may hold the event at Albany State again, because of how nice the venue was.

