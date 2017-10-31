Teen sought in deadly Valdosta shooting

Just before 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, Valdosta Police Officers responded to Arbor Trace Apartments, in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, where someone had been shot.

Officers found the victim in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into some trees.

The victim had gunshot wounds to his torso, and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities were able to locate the driver of the vehicle, who had fled the scene.

They said it looks like the victim and the driver went to the complex, and got into an argument with Quenton Antwon McGee, 18.

The driver and the dead man were not identified by police.

VPD said McGee took off, and his whereabouts are unknown. He is considered armed and dangerous. They will serve a felony murder warrant on McGee when they find him. He is 5' 8" and weighs about 140 pounds.

"This is a tragic situation and my heart goes out to the family of the victim. But I also want to state how proud I am of the officers and detectives of the Valdosta Police Department who have worked tirelessly all night to identify the offender and obtain a murder warrant for this arrest," said Chief Brian Childress.

If you have information that may help locate McGee, contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3132.

