Baker, Calhoun get major bridge construction money

Dawson Democrat state Senator Freddie Powell Sims announced today that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has awarded two bridge construction contracts, collectively worth more than $21.8 million, to Baker and Calhoun Counties, in District 12.

"It’s great to see another project awarded to our district," said Powell Sims. "These bridges will help to add value to our infrastructure and make travel throughout our district easier and more efficient. I look forward to seeing these projects and others completed in the coming years."

The project in Baker County, worth $12.4 million, will construct three bridges over Ichawaynochaway Creek along SR 200 and SR 216. The anticipated completion date is May 31, 2020.

The project in Calhoun County will address two bridge replacements on Stat6e Route 45 over Cordray’s Pond and Cordray’s Pond Overflow. The project, which is expected to be completed by July 31, 2019, is worth $9.4 million.

Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.

The public is urged to 'know before you go.' For real-time information on active construction, incidents and more, call 511 or visit 511ga.org before you get into your car.

