First Lady Deal expected in Tifton Tuesday

The Museum of Agriculture will be on the stops during the visit (Source: WALB)

First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal will be in South Georgia Tuesday (Source: WALB)

First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal is expected to be in Tifton on Tuesday to learn more about how students are learning about agriculture which is Georgia's number one industry.

The purpose of her visit it to learn more about Destination Ag. It's an educational program that targets students in Pre-K through second grade in Cook, Colquitt, Berrien, and Tift County.

Students travel to the Georgia Museum of Agriculture to participate in hands-on activities which connect agriculture and natural resources to the students' daily lives. Students learn about careers in agriculture as well as the importance of animals and plants.

Sandra Deal will begin her visit by reading to students at a Tift Co. preschool.

After she reads to the students, she will participate in several activities at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

Those at the museum are excited about Mrs. Deal's visit.

"It shines a light on agriculture and the importance of that industry, not only to South Georgia but the State of Georgia. Agriculture is the state's number one industry," said Sara Hand, Assistant Director for Education, Interpretation, and Outreach for the Museum of Agriculture.

Those with Destination Ag hope to expand it so that more students can participate in it. Each year, the museum hopes to add additional grade levels as well as additional counties.

First Lady Sandra Deal is scheduled to arrive in Tifton at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!