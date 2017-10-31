TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes detours on Highway 133

A wreck caused traffic to be detoured at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 133 near Moree's Store, Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement said that a car was stopped on South County Line Road at Moultrie Road, and a semi truck was struck by the car.

The driver of the car was charged with Failure to Yield.

Traffic was detoured to Fleming Road until the area was safe.

