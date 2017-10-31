Two guests robbed at gunpoint at Albany motel - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Two guests robbed at gunpoint at Albany motel

Police are searching for a pair of gunmen who held two guests at an Albany hotel at gunpoint Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB) Police are searching for a pair of gunmen who held two guests at an Albany hotel at gunpoint Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)
Police have not released a description of the robbers. No one is in custody. (Source: WALB) Police have not released a description of the robbers. No one is in custody. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Police are searching for a pair of gunmen who held two guests at an Albany motel at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Luxury Inn on Thornton Drive around 2:20 a.m.

Police said two men, both armed with guns, forced their way into the victims' room, held them and gunpoint and demanded pills and drugs.

There was a brief struggle between one of the victims and one of the gunmen, before the two men ran off, making off with a black bag.

Police have not said what was inside that bag, but the victims told police there were no drugs inside.

Police have not released a description of the robbers. No one is in custody. 

The victims were not hurt.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships

    Annual MLK event raises money for student scholarships

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:45:51 GMT
    Ken Hodges, MLK Day Committee. (Source: WALB)Ken Hodges, MLK Day Committee. (Source: WALB)

    This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms. 

    More >>

    This year's annual King Day celebration in January had to be relocated and postponed after the January tornadoes and damaging wind storms. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes detours on Highway 133

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes detours on Highway 133

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:42:55 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A wreck is causing traffic to be detoured at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 133 in Dougherty County. 

    More >>

    A wreck is causing traffic to be detoured at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 133 in Dougherty County. 

    More >>

  • Bus surveillance video captures cellphone theft

    Bus surveillance video captures cellphone theft

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:33:46 GMT
    Police need help identifying phone theft suspect (Source: Albany Police Department)Police need help identifying phone theft suspect (Source: Albany Police Department)

    Police need your help identifying a theft suspect. Do you know his name?

    More >>

    Police need your help identifying a theft suspect. Do you know his name?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly