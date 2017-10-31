Two guests robbed at gunpoint at Albany motel

Police have not released a description of the robbers. No one is in custody. (Source: WALB)

Police are searching for a pair of gunmen who held two guests at an Albany motel at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Luxury Inn on Thornton Drive around 2:20 a.m.

Police said two men, both armed with guns, forced their way into the victims' room, held them and gunpoint and demanded pills and drugs.

There was a brief struggle between one of the victims and one of the gunmen, before the two men ran off, making off with a black bag.

Police have not said what was inside that bag, but the victims told police there were no drugs inside.

The victims were not hurt.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.

