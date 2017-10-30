Dozens of kids explore state parks with stuffed backpacks

Each backpack includes a pair of binoculars, a guide to Georgia's State Parks & Historic Sites, and foldout Pocket Naturalist Guides to Georgia Wildlife, Birds and Trees & Wildflowers. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of kids are trading in their tech gadgets for old-school outside fun. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of kids are trading in their tech gadgets for old-school outside fun.

Staff at the libraries in Leesburg said about 20 kids have already checked out the stuffed backpack kits.

Each backpack includes a pair of binoculars, a guide to Georgia's State Parks & Historic Sites, and foldout Pocket Naturalist Guides to Georgia Wildlife, Birds and Trees & Wildflowers.

Families can take the backpacks on a free visit to any of Georgia's State Parks & Historic Sites.

Library staff said the backpacks motivate students to explore nature.

"I think the most exciting thing is just knowing oh there's adventure out there and you can check it out from the library. It's just a really cool thing that you can do as a family, you can do it this fall. There's really cool weather outside so grab a bag and go outside," said Michael Kennedy.

Georgia residents will be able to check out a stuffed backpack kit at any of the state's 400-plus public libraries.

There are three backpacks at each of the locations in Leesburg, Redbone and Oakland Libraries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!