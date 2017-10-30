Lee Co. school board considering bus monitor request after incident

But Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller says putting a rider on every school bus is not something the school system is able to do. (Source: WALB)

Lee County's school superintendent said the school board is considering a parent's request for monitors on each school bus.

The parent of a Lee County kindergarten student has met with school board officials about an incident on the school bus involving her child.

The parent has started a social media petition, asking other parents to demand another adult on all school buses to watch students.

But Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller says putting a rider on every school bus is not something the school system is able to do.

"We take these requests for a rider seriously," said Miller. "This is something we are evaluating. We're considering if the circumstances warrant such a measure."

Miller said the school buses are getting larger and carry more students, which he says would also make the job even more difficult for a second adult on each bus.

