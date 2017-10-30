Albany Tech 'tees off' homecoming week

Albany Technical College teed off their homecoming week with a golf classic on Monday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Albany Technical College (ATC) teed off their homecoming week with a golf classic on Monday afternoon.

It's an annual golf tournament for the school to raise funds for scholarships.

This year's homecoming theme focuses on celebrating a decade of the Titans basketball team.

ATC President, Dr. Anthony Parker explained homecoming week is a good time to remind residents of the school's commitment to building the workforce.

He said students typically find employment two months after graduation.

"We have an opportunity to renew relationships and talk about why Albany Tech is important to the community and how they can us, help our community be strong through full employment," Dr. Parker remarked.

Homecoming Week will include a Titans Challenge Day with a Chili Cook-off and Wing Eating Contest and a Costume and Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Tuesday.

There will be a Titans Tailgating Day for Albany Tech's first home basketball game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Albany State University's HPER Gym.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!