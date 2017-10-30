Albany Firefighters remind to keep fire away from Halloween fun

And make sure your trick or treaters costume is not flammable and does not block their vision. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday is Halloween, and first responders across South Georgia are urging everyone to use extra caution and keep it a safe one.

Albany Firefighters want to remind you that Jack-O-Lanterns with real candles can be a fire danger that is unnecessary.

Instead of a candle, use a battery light of some kind instead.

And make sure your trick or treaters costume is not flammable and does not block their vision.

"Having a mask," said Albany Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns. "If they have a mask on, have something where you don't block their vision. Sometimes vision is blocked, then they will trip and fall or step out in front of a vehicle."

If you are going to stay out after dark, firefighters also urge parents to have their trick or treaters wear a light colored costume, and carry a glow stick or flashlight.

