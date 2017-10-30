Lee Co. Sheriff to have extra patrols on Halloween

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said many neighborhoods have hayrides to trick or treat together and wants drivers to be on the look out for trailers full of people. (Source: WALB)

Rachals urges all drivers to use extra caution in neighborhoods Tuesday, and go slow, because excited kids will run out in the road. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Sheriff says it will have extra deputies on patrol for Halloween, and remind drivers to use extra caution. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Sheriff says it will have extra deputies on patrol for Halloween, and remind drivers to use extra caution.

Lee County as a community has many neighborhoods with young families and children, who are expected to be trick or treating Halloween night.

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said many neighborhoods have hayrides to trick or treat together and wants drivers to be on the look out for trailers full of people.

"So the ones in those neighborhoods with four wheelers pulling trailers with kids and adults on it, let's be a little safer", said Rachals. "Try to stay to the right of the road."

Rachals urges all drivers to use extra caution in neighborhoods Tuesday, and go slow, because excited kids will run out in the road.

Lee County will have extra patrols on the streets to enforce those speed limits.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!