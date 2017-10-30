Albany family hosts haunted house to benefit Alzheimer's Association

This event has been a family tradition for 10 years. (Source: WALB)

An Albany family is keeping their Halloween tradition alive for the 10th straight year, and supporting a worthy cause at the same time.

The Tennyson family and neighbors have been hosting a haunted house on Doublegate Drive on Halloween night for a decade.

Originally, their dad started the event but now the kids are responsible for putting it together from start to finish.

This year they are charging an admission of $5, where all the proceeds will be going to the Alzheimer's Association.

In honor of their late grandmother, they want to make a difference.

"I think it makes a lot of people feel good and it just makes you feel better at night knowing that you're helping people," said Jackson Tennyson, organizer.

The haunted house is located at 2614 Doublegate Drive and will start at sundown and will end before midnight.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!