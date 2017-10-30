Georgia named top state to do business in, local business owners agree

Georgia named number one state to do business in. (Source: WALB)

Monday, Governor Nathan Deal announced Georgia as the number one state in the nation to do business for the 5th consecutive year.

This ranking was by Site Selection, a leading economic development trade magazine.

A business owner in Albany told us that the economy helps business be successful.

"I came up not having a lot so I learned how to budget, I learned how to make things and ends meet," said Cynthia Walker, owner of The Grille House restaurant downtown.

Walker said she isn't surprised with the ranking.

Walker has lived in New York, Arizona, and Tennessee but she claimed nowhere is as special as Georgia.

She explained if you can dream it, you can do it in Georgia.

"If you really want to do something here, I'm not going to say it's not a challenge sometimes but if you really want to do it, it can be done," said Walker.

Walker explained it's all about listening to what the people want and if business owners do not listen to the customers, there will be no business.

She said this tactic, along with Georgia having community support, is what keeps Georgia businesses thriving.

"We are all as one, not it's a black or a white thing. I like people, I don't care who you are so with that being said, I welcome everybody," said Walker.

The criteria for how they made this ranking was based on how Georgia business provide opportunities for hardworking people and excels in the overall quality of life for Georgia families.

