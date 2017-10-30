DCSS kicks off Bullying Awareness Week

Anti-bullying sign outside of the guidance counselor's office (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County School System kicked off Bullying Awareness Week Monday.

Radium Springs Magnet Middle School and DCSS officers unveiled an anti-bullying banner to raise awareness for those being bullied and those bullying.

Lynnette Thompson is the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support or PBIS coach at Radium Springs.

She teaches kids to practice kindness.

Some of the incentives the school offers are student of the week and student of the month awards for those who display positive behavior.

"We don't want to focus so much on bullying. We want to focus on respect and what that means as a positive behavioral strategy," said Thompson.

Students are selected to be a PBIS ambassador by being present, prompt, productive and prepared.

