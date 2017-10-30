WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/30/17): Quitman touchdown connection

Thomasville at Brooks County was highlighted as Friday night's game of the week.

So it's only right that the showdown delivered a moment voted as the high school football play of the week.

The undefeated Trojans hosted the undefeated Bulldogs in Quitman Friday.

Brooks county got off to a fast start, punctuated by this touchdown connection from Charles Perry to Jacoby Brown.

That score put the Trojans up 14-0 in the first and earned 548 votes on facebook.

Thomasville ended up winning 23-20, but Brooks County wins the play of the week.

The Trojans close the season hosting Vidalia in a non-region game Friday night.

