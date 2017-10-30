Historic Sylvester area sees streetscaping update - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Historic Sylvester area sees streetscaping update

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Streetscaping project phase 2
Bill Yearta, Sylvester Mayor
New light posts and sidewalk from phase 1 of project
Poster saying Sylvester residents using tax dollars for project
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

The Historic Sylvester area is seeing a streetscaping update. 

Crews are adding new sidewalks, curbs, and lights along North Isabella Street. 

From North Street to Eldridge street, off Isabella is the second phase of the project. It began about 3 weeks ago. 

Bill Yearta, Sylvester Mayor, said he hopes narrowing the street by adding Street side parking and curbs will help slow down traffic. 

"It'll be completely refurbished," said Yearta, "And I think it will be something that will look good aesthetically, plus provide a lot more safety for our citizens." 

Mayor Yearta said his goal is to complete the project by March 2018. 

