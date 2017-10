Deerfield-Windsor will be on the road for the 2nd round (Source: WALB)

The GISA football state playoffs is entering the 2nd round this upcoming Friday. Here are the South Georgia teams in action:

AAA

Southland @ Trinity Christian Sharpsburg

John Milledge @ Valwood

Deerfield-Windsor @ Gatewood

AA

Brentwood @ Southwest Georgia

Terrell Academy @ Briarwood

