Lights coming to downtown Americus

The money for the lights came from the Sumter EMC Foundation. (Source: WALB)

A couple of streets in downtown will soon have string lights. (Source: WALB)

Folks in downtown Americus are taking steps to enhance the ambiance downtown for some time now.

In the next few weeks, small lights will be hung across parts of the downtown area.

Main Street Director Patrick Kay said it's in an effort to make downtown a more welcoming place.

The Sumter Electric Membership Corporation Foundation gave downtown Americus $3,000 for the lights.

The idea to put them up is part of a greater Renaissance Strategic Vision and Plan that the main street program has been working on for a few months.

"It's going to make it a little more attractive, it's going to make it a more friendlier place to shop downtown. It's just little things in terms of infrastructure we can do the just a make really awesome atmosphere for people to come down here," said Kay.

Several businesses have also received grant money from the city to improve their facades.

Some, like the awning outside Allie's boutique, have had some damage over the years.

