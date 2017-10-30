VPD safety tips for Halloween

The Valdosta Police Department says community members should be cautious in residential areas as trick-o-treaters fill the streets. (Source: WALB)

As Halloween creeps up on us, the Valdosta Police Department wants to give community members some important safety tips while trick-or-treating.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said kids should have on some sort of reflective gear while trick-or-treating.

He said, if possible, children should go out in groups if they are not being accompanied by a parent.

Community members who will be giving out treats should turn on a front light as an indicator that they're participating.

"Pay attention, because kids will not be paying attention,” said Bembry. “They're going to be enjoying the night, have fun, visibility will be limited because they're going to have masks on. Main thing is that they just aren't going to be paying attention, so be extremely cautious when going into the residential areas."

Bembry stated people need to make sure their walkways are well lit to prevent any accidents from happening on their property.

He added that the best hours to trick-or-treat are between 6 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!