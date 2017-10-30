Titans expect bigger crowds with infusion of area talent

13 of the 14 Albany Tech basketball players are are new to the program.

The Titans are just getting to know each other, but many of the new faces aren't new to surrounding communities.

The Titans are putting on their final touches before Wednesday's season opener.

They are fresh off a final four appearance in last year's GCAA tournament, but this is a brand new bunch.

Sophomore Guard Jordan Willis is the lone returning player.

The Thomasville native is joined by five other players from South Georgia high schools.

Head coach Sylvester Patterson got back to the team's roots on this past recruiting trail.

"We noticed when we began this we had a lot of local guys and we had bigger crowds in the beginning," Patterson said at Monday's practice. "So this year we wanted to try and address that, go out and get some guys from all our high schools, because you know basketball has such a big following here."

Players from Monroe, Westover, Albany, Thomasville and Lee County are represented this year.

Terrien Wester just wrapped up his senior year with Lee Count, now he's continuing his career just a few miles south.

"Feels real good because my family can come watch me play, my high school coaches can come see me play," said Wester who will start as a forward for the Titans. "Everybody who I know and who knows me can come see me play."

The Titans tip off in their homecoming game against Action sports Academy Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in HPER gym.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!