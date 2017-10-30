Planting Brotherhood honors fallen Americus officers

Dalton officers travel the state planting trees with families and friends of the fallen officers. (Source: WALB)

A group of north Georgia police officers honored two of Americus' fallen heroes on Monday.

The Planting Brotherhood Project was started in 2016 by police officers from Dalton to honor Georgia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Members of the Dalton Police Department planted trees on the Georgia Southwestern State University Campus in honor of Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr, killed in December of 2016.

Since the death of the officers, the public safety building on campus was named after them.

The trees now sit across from that building.

Following a brief dedication service, the families of each officer helped plant the trees.

Dalton police officers said meeting with the families is a special part of their project.

"It's very important to us to reach out to these families and know that love for their loved ones reaches as far as Northwest Georgia and even further," explained officer Caleb Morang.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott was also at the ceremony.

"As students, and community members walk by they can see the plaques and know what they are here for. And 50 to 60 years from now these trees will still be here and they will still be growing," said Scott.

The Planting Brotherhood Project is funded by various organizations.

Officers also paid a visit to Lowndes county on Monday, planting a tree in honor of Deputy Michael Butler who was killed in a car crash in February while responding to a call.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!