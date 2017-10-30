Supreme court denies Camilla candidate's appeal

Morgan went before the Mitchell County Board of Elections supervisor earlier this year. (Source: WALB)

A recent college graduate, disqualified from running for a position on the Camilla City Council in a residency ruling, appealed the decision in Georgia's highest court.

That appeal has since been denied by the supreme court.

Earlier this month, the board of elections superintendent in Mitchell County determined that because Corey Morgan, 22, did not live in the area for the required one-year period leading up to the election, he was unqualified to run during this year's election cycle.

The Mitchell County Superior court agreed with the superintendent's decision.

Morgan argues he was only living somewhere else temporarily as a college student.

