Semi driver, bicyclist identified after accident on South Slappey

Officials have identified the driver of a semi-truck and the teenager on a bicycle who were involved in an accident Monday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Slappey Boulevard.

According to Georgia State Patrol Troopers, Aniyez Adams, 14, rode her bicycle out of the McDonald's on South Slappey and ran into the trailer of a Fed Ex semi-truck.

Troopers said the girl went under the tires on the rear of the trailer. She suffered a possible broken leg and head trauma.

She was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is stable, with a non life threatening injury.

Terry Brown, 51, was driving the Fed Ex truck. According to troopers, he will not be charged in the accident.

